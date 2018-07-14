Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Exits early Friday
Lowrie left Friday's matchup against the Giants after being involved in a collision, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The severity of Lowrie's injury remains to be seen, although more news should become available in the near future. He stayed in for two innings after the collision but was ultimately replaced at second base by Chad Pinder.
