Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expected to start at second base
Lowrie will likely see the majority of the starts at second base for the Athletics in 2018, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Lowrie is coming off a season in which he put up career numbers, playing in 153 games and batting .277 with 14 home runs and 69 RBI. Oakland picked up the 33-year-old's $6 million option for the 2018 season with the hopes that he'll be able to replicate his numbers from last year. Manager Bob Melvin stated "Jed's the guy", so it appears he'll be their everyday second baseman.
