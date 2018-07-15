Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expects to be available off bench

Lowrie (leg) expects to be available off the bench Saturday after taking swings in the cages and planning to do pregame infield work, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Chad Pinder is in the lineup at second base in his place Saturday, but Lowrie might serve as a pinch hitter if needed and, if he feels OK, could be in the lineup Sunday. The veteran was named to the American League All-Star roster to replace Gleyber Torres (hip), and how he responds could also impact his availability for that honor.