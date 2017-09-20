Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Explodes for five RBI in Detroit

Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a double, a grand slam, five RBI and two runs against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The last three games have seen Lowrie drive home nine runs courtesy of four extra-base knocks, but his hot streak actually extends all the way back into August -- over his last 17 games, Lowrie's hit .365/.468/.603 with a couple homers, 16 RBI, 15 runs and a startling 13:8 BB:K. The veteran second baseman has easily set a new career high in walks (67) this season, driving what's been one of the best campaigns of his inconsistent, injury-ravaged career.