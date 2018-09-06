Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Fills up box score in win
Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
Lowrie has begun heating up in the early stages of September, as he's 5-for-15 over his last four games. He's been a bit light on the power front recently, however, leaving the yard just twice over his last 90 plate appearances (21 games). Nevertheless, the veteran is sporting personal bests in home runs (21) and RBI (87), while his .467 slugging percentage is the second highest of his career.
