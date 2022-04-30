Lowrie isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians.
Lowrie returned to action Friday and went 0-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout. Sheldon Neuse will serve as the designated hitter while Kevin Smith starts at the hot corner.
