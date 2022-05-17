Lowrie will serve as Oakland's designated hitter and No. 2 batter in Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Lowrie will pick up his fourth consecutive start Tuesday, with three of those assignments coming against right-handed pitching. The rebuilding Athletics may not be inclined to continue carving out regular playing time for a veteran on expiring deal, especially while he's sitting on an underwhelming .540 OPS on the campaign. It's worth noting that Sheldon Neuse (groin) is sitting out Tuesday for the third straight game, so Lowrie could be a candidate to lose hold of an everyday role if Neuse avoids a trip to the injured list.