Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets rest day
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowrie is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
The 37-year-old heads to the bench after going 4-for-25 with a home run and a pair of doubles while starting each of the past six games. Tony Kemp will fill in for Lowrie at the keystone.
