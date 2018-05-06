Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Gets rest Sunday
Lowrie is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie has proven that the career-high 66 extra-base hits he amassed in 2017 were no fluke, as he's opened the current campaign with eight home runs, eight doubles and a triple through 148 plate appearances. The 34-year-old will be a mainstay in the heart of the lineup so long as he can avoid the durability issues that have hindered him in the past, and to that end, manager Bob Melvin will likely build in maintenance days for Lowrie throughout the campaign. Lowrie's first off day of the season will come Sunday, allowing Chad Pinder to pick up a start at the keystone.
