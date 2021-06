Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's loss against Texas.

Lowrie has hit safely in four straight games and has gone deep twice during that span, so while the sample size is still small, it's fair to say this has been one of Lowrie's most productive stretches of the season. The veteran second baseman is hitting .267 with a .753 OPS, three homers, seven RBI and 14 runs scored across 85 plate appearances this month.