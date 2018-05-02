Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep in loss

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

After ripping his first six homers in an 11 game stretch, Lowrie hadn't gone deep in his last nine until Tuesday's first-inning shot. The 34-year-old put himself on pace for a career-year with a scorching April, and doesn't look to be slowing down now with the calendar flipped to May.