Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep Monday
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Mariners.
Lowrie took James Paxton deep in the fourth inning to record his 22nd home run of the season. It was hist first home run since August 27, but has still managed to drive in 11 runs and score 15 times in the final month of the season. He's had an explosive offensive season overall, posting career-best marks in both homers and RBI (95).
