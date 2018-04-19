Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes yard again Wednesday

Lowrie went 2-for-7 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-inning win over the White Sox.

Lowrie has been arguably the league's hottest hitter, and he's now 7-for-19 with three home runs and nine RBI in his last four games. It remains to be seen for just how long this start will be sustainable, but the 34-year-old is slashing .361/.418/.656 and leads all of baseball with his 21 RBI.