Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Heads to bench Sunday

Lowrie is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie will head to the bench for the first time since May 19, snapping a streak of 19 starts for the switch hitter, who went 0-for-12 through the first three games of the series. With Lowrie sitting out, Chad Pinder will pick up the start at second base and bat ninth.