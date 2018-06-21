Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Heating back up at plate

Lowrie, who went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Padres on Wednesday, is now hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and four runs during his current five-game hitting streak.

It represents an impressive resurgence for Lowrie, who'd been middling at the plate since the latter stages of May. The veteran was mired in a 13-for-77 slump (.169 average) for the 19-game period between May 24 and June 14, a stretch during which he failed to hit a home run and also struck out at a bloated 30.1 percent rate. That downturn saw his season average drop 44 points to .275, but he's coaxed his line back up to .285/.344/.476 with his current hot streak.