Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Heating back up at plate
Lowrie, who went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Padres on Wednesday, is now hitting .391 (9-for-23) with two doubles, two homers, five RBI and four runs during his current five-game hitting streak.
It represents an impressive resurgence for Lowrie, who'd been middling at the plate since the latter stages of May. The veteran was mired in a 13-for-77 slump (.169 average) for the 19-game period between May 24 and June 14, a stretch during which he failed to hit a home run and also struck out at a bloated 30.1 percent rate. That downturn saw his season average drop 44 points to .275, but he's coaxed his line back up to .285/.344/.476 with his current hot streak.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hits two-run home run•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Multi-hit effort in extra-innings win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hitless again Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another pair of two-baggers Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...