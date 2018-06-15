Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hitless again Thursday

Lowrie went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to Houston on Thursday.

Since May 11, Lowrie's batting average has plummeted from .344 to .275 after Thursday's hitless outing. That date was also the last time the second baseman hit a home run. He's still slashing a solid .275/.340/.453, but this is a horrible slump that he'll need to bust out of soon if he wants to hold any sort of fantasy value.