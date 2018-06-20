Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hits two-run home run

Lowrie went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in an extra-inning win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Lowrie came up in the top of the 10th with one on and clubbed a two-run homer -- his 10th of the year -- off Adam Cimber to put the A's up by two. It was Lowrie's first home run since May 11. Lowrie's hitting has steadily regressed as the season has gone on (he hit .343 in April, .255 in May and .226 so far in June) but he still has 20 doubles and 45 RBI to his name, both of which rank third in the majors among second basemen.