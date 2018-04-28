Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Hits two-run triple in win
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple in a win over the Astros on Friday.
Lowrie's scorching hot bat made an appearance once again Friday, as he squared up for his first three-bagger of the season to close out the scoring on the night. The 34-year-old has enjoyed a standout April, and he's laced six extra-base hits in his last seven games.
