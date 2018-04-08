Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Homers again Saturday

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the Athletics' 7-3 win over the Angels on Saturday.

This is the second straight game in which the veteran infielder has hit a homer, adding onto his already hot start. Lowrie is certainly striking out his fair share (10 strikeouts in as many games), but he's 14-for-41 (.341) at the plate and is positioned in the heart of Oakland's batting order. Some regression is to be expected, but it's smart to ride the hot hand while he's still got it.