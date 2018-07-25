Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Homers and drives in three

Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

Lowrie hit a solo home run -- his 17th of the year -- in the fourth inning and later slashed a two-run single in the eighth. Lowrie hadn't recorded a hit in his last seven games and hadn't driven in a run since July 8. The big night brings his slash line to .280/.358/.487 on the year. The 34-year-old's 65 RBI trail only Javier Baez's 74 for most RBI by a second baseman.