Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Homers and drives in three
Lowrie went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
Lowrie hit a solo home run -- his 17th of the year -- in the fourth inning and later slashed a two-run single in the eighth. Lowrie hadn't recorded a hit in his last seven games and hadn't driven in a run since July 8. The big night brings his slash line to .280/.358/.487 on the year. The 34-year-old's 65 RBI trail only Javier Baez's 74 for most RBI by a second baseman.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: In Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Day-to-day after HBP•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Receives Sunday off•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Returns to starting nine•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Appears as pinch hitter Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expects to be available off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...