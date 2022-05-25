Lowrie went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-5 victory against Seattle on Tuesday.

Lowrie tagged Seattle George Kirby twice for an RBI double in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fifth. The 38-year-old has now gone deep twice in his last five games, batting 6-for-20 with two home runs and a double in the stretch, following a 21-game drought. Lowrie's slash line sits at .247/.330/.371 and he should continue to see a premier lineup slot as one of Oakland's few established batters.