Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.
The Athletics scored all four of their runs on home runs and Lowrie started it off with a deep shot to center in the second inning. The 37-year-old has notched an RBI in eight of his last nine games and is slashing .400/.432/.743 over that span. For the year, Lowrie is hitting .263/.336/.423 with 10 homers, 42 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 33:67 BB:K over 333 plate appearances. He's managed to stay healthy and has turned in a nice campaign so far after coming into this season playing in only nine games since the end of 2018.
