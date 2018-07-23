Athletics' Jed Lowrie: In Monday's lineup

Lowrie (soreness) will bat third and man second base against Texas on Monday.

Lowrie was not in Sunday's lineup after getting hit by a pitch and fouling a ball off himself during Saturday's game. After a much needed breather, the All-Star is back in action for the series opener in Arlington. Across 97 games this year, he's hit .279/.356/.482 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI.