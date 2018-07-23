Athletics' Jed Lowrie: In Monday's lineup
Lowrie (soreness) will bat third and man second base against Texas on Monday.
Lowrie was not in Sunday's lineup after getting hit by a pitch and fouling a ball off himself during Saturday's game. After a much needed breather, the All-Star is back in action for the series opener in Arlington. Across 97 games this year, he's hit .279/.356/.482 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Day-to-day after HBP•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Receives Sunday off•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Returns to starting nine•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Appears as pinch hitter Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Expects to be available off bench•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...