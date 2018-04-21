Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Keeps rolling with four more hits against Boston
Lowrie went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Oakland's 7-3 defeat to the Red Sox on Friday.
Lowrie has simply been on another planet to start the season and he continued his early season barrage with four more hits against Boston. He's now hitting .372 with a ridiculous .640 slugging percentage that has helped push his OPS up to 1.065 through 86 at-bats. It's anyone's guess how long he's capable of keeping this up but keep enjoying the fireworks for the time being.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes yard again Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Blasts fifth homer on 34th birthday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three more Monday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Goes deep in win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Another three-hit night Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Rips third homer Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...