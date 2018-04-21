Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Keeps rolling with four more hits against Boston

Lowrie went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Oakland's 7-3 defeat to the Red Sox on Friday.

Lowrie has simply been on another planet to start the season and he continued his early season barrage with four more hits against Boston. He's now hitting .372 with a ridiculous .640 slugging percentage that has helped push his OPS up to 1.065 through 86 at-bats. It's anyone's guess how long he's capable of keeping this up but keep enjoying the fireworks for the time being.