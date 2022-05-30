Lowrie went 2-for-6 with a game-winning RBI single and a run in a victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Lowrie played hero with his ninth-inning knock that allowed Cristian Pache to cross the plate with the winning run. The veteran now has four multi-hit efforts in the last 10 games, a span in which he's hit .282 and generated an .851 OPS across 44 plate appearances.