Lowrie was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Monday.
The Athletics haven't revealed whether Lowrie has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be forced to spend time away from the team to begin the home series against Baltimore. There isn't a minimum amount of time a player has to spend on the COVID-19 IL, so Lowrie will be eligible to return as soon as he clears the health and safety protocols. Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth Monday.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three runs•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Multi-hit effort Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Opening Day•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Opening as primary first baseman•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Returns to Oakland•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Wearing splint to start offseason•