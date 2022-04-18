Lowrie was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Monday.

The Athletics haven't revealed whether Lowrie has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be forced to spend time away from the team to begin the home series against Baltimore. There isn't a minimum amount of time a player has to spend on the COVID-19 IL, so Lowrie will be eligible to return as soon as he clears the health and safety protocols. Christian Bethancourt will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth Monday.