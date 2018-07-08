Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Launches 15th homer

Lowrie went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 extra-innings win over Cleveland.

The Oakland offense had no success against Corey Kluber, but as soon as the Cleveland ace exited the game Lowrie got the comeback started with his 15th homer of the year off reliever Neil Ramirez in the eighth inning. The second baseman is red hot once again, hitting .347 (26-for-75) over his last 20 games with six home runs, 13 runs and 19 RBI.

