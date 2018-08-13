Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Launches 18th homer
Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs to help Oakland to an 8-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.
It was the 18th long ball of the season for the veteran infielder, who is still providing unexpectedly solid fantasy returns for Oakland in his age-34 season. His .267 average has predictably come down to earth after his ridiculous start to the season where he was hitting as high as .350, but his .267/.347/.459 slash line is still solid, and Lowrie's current OPS of .806 would top his career mark by 60 points if he's able to keep it at that level through the rest of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...