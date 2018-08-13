Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Launches 18th homer

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs to help Oakland to an 8-7 win over the Angels on Sunday.

It was the 18th long ball of the season for the veteran infielder, who is still providing unexpectedly solid fantasy returns for Oakland in his age-34 season. His .267 average has predictably come down to earth after his ridiculous start to the season where he was hitting as high as .350, but his .267/.347/.459 slash line is still solid, and Lowrie's current OPS of .806 would top his career mark by 60 points if he's able to keep it at that level through the rest of the season.