Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and and additional run scored in a win over the Angels on Friday.

The versatile veteran opened the scoring on the night with a 379-foot solo shot to right in the first inning. Lowrie is running hot at the plate after a very slow start to the season, pulling his average up 65 points to .250 via an 8-for-18 tally over the last six games.