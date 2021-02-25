Lowrie (knee) won't take the field in the Athletics' first few Cactus League games but will get some at-bats as a designated hitter, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

A constant stream of injuries has derailed Lowrie's career over the last two seasons, limiting him to eight plate appearances in 2019 and none in 2020. The fact that he's still not ready to take the field doesn't seem to be a good sign, though if he's at least able to hit it will represent a step forward. Lowrie is only in camp on a minor-league deal and seemingly has plenty to prove in terms of his health if he's to win a roster spot heading into his age-37 season.