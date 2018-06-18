Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Multi-hit effort in extra-innings win

Lowrie went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in an extra-innings win over the Angels on Sunday.

Lowrie crossed the plate with the winning run in the 11th on Jonathan Lucroy's timely single. The veteran infielder may have cooled off considerably after a blistering first six weeks of the season, but he's started picking it back up offensively of late. Factoring in Sunday's production, Lowrie has hit safely in four of his last five games, and he now has four multi-hit efforts in June.