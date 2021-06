Lowrie went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and two runs in a win over the Rockies on Friday.

The veteran's first multi-hit effort since May 21 included Lowrie's third double in the last five games. Lowrie's .245/.324/.383 slash line still has plenty of room for improvement, but he's putting together a solid bounce-back campaign with 15 two-baggers, four home runs and 28 RBI after what was essentially two seasons lost to injury.