Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not in starting lineup
Lowrie is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Despite riding a five-game hitting streak, Lowrie will take a seat and pave the way for Chad Pinder to man second base and hit fifth in his place.
