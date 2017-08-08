Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not in starting lineup

Lowrie is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Seattle, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Despite riding a five-game hitting streak, Lowrie will take a seat and pave the way for Chad Pinder to man second base and hit fifth in his place.

