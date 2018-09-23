Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not in Sunday's lineup

Lowrie is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie heads to the bench after starting the last 11 games, and slashed .179/.304/.205 over 39 at-bats in that stretch. Chad Pinder starts at second base and will bat eighth in the series finale Sunday.

