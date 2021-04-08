Lowrie isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Lowrie had started each of the past four games, going 3-for-16 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs during that time. Tony Kemp will take over at second base Thursday, batting ninth.
