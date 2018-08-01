Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Lowrie is out of the lineup against Toronto on Wednesday.

Lowrie will receive a breather following 12 straight starts out of the All-Star break. During that span, he's hit just .159/.315/.273, so manager Bob Melvin will grant him a day off to clear his head. In his place, Franklin Barreto will man second base. Look for Lowrie to rejoin the starting lineup Friday versus Detroit.

