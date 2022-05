Lowrie (back) is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers.

The switch-hitting Lowrie is typically included in the lineup against left-handed starting pitchers such as the Tigers' Tarik Skubal, but he'll remain on the bench for the fourth game in a row while he manages lower-back tightness. Right-hander Alex Faedo is scheduled to pitch for Detroit in Game 2, so Lowrie will most likely remain out for that game as well.