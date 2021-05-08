site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-jed-lowrie-not-starting-saturday-776378 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Lowrie isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Lowrie will get a breather after he went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's win over Tampa Bay. Tony Kemp will start at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read