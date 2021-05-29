site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Saturday
Lowrie isn't starting Saturday against the Angels.
Lowrie will get a breather after he went 1-for-6 with two runs, two walks and a strikeout in the last two games. Tony Kemp will start at the keystone and bat second.
