Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Saturday

Lowrie (leg) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Lowrie left Friday's game with a leg bruise after being involved in a collision. He'll sit Saturday, and with just one more game remaining before the All-Star break, there's a decent chance he sits Sunday as well in order to get the extra rest.

More News
Our Latest Stories