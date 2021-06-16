site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Lowrie isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Angels.
Lowrie went 0-for-10 with two runs, three walks and three strikeouts across the last three games. Tony Kemp will take over at second base and bat eighth.
