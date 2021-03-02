Lowrie (knee) continues to face live pitching at camp, but Athletics trainers have yet to clear him to make his Cactus League debut, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lowrie was limited to just nine games at the big-league level over the past two seasons as a member of the Mets, with a litany of lower-body injuries keeping him off the field. After undergoing surgery in October to address lingering soreness in his left knee, Lowrie appears to be in a better spot health-wise entering 2021, but the Athletics -- who signed him to a minor-league deal this winter -- still plan to proceed cautiously with him this spring to avoid another setback. When Lowrie ultimately makes his spring debut, he'll be used as a designated hitter initially, and the Athletics will likely look to limit his time in the field throughout 2021 if he ends up winning a bench role with the big club.