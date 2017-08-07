Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base four times in high-scoring win

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Lowrie has now hit safely in five straight games and eight of his last nine overall. The veteran infielder's resurgent 2017 includes his best home run total since 2013, and his 44 extra-base hits through 107 games have him on pace to surpass the career-best 62 he roped that same season. Lowrie has also shown above-average patience at the plate this season, helping lead to a 10.4 percent walk rate that's over three percentage points higher than last season's seven percent, as well as a .350 OBP that's the second-highest of his career.