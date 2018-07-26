Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base four times Wednesday

Lowrie went 1-for-2 with three walks and a run in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Rangers likely can't wait to get rid of Lowrie, who's now been on base a total of nine times over the first three games of the series. The veteran had been mired in a 1-for-18 slump prior to the last two games, but he's now gone 4-for-7 with a home run, three RBI, four walks and three runs in the last pair of contests. Despite a mediocre .222 average in July, Lowrie's 12 hits and 17 walks have helped lead to a stellar .425 on-base percentage during the month.