Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three more times Thursday

Lowrie went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, two walks and two runs in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

The hot-hitting veteran erased an early 1-0 deficit with a third-inning two-bagger that plated Matt Joyce, and he then crossed the plate himself with the go-ahead run on Khris Davis' home run. Lowrie has only slightly fallen off the torrid pace he set in April, a month in which he slashed a stellar .343/.402/.618. The 34-year-old has five multi-hit efforts thus far in May, and all three components of his current .324/.389/.549 line represent career bests.