Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times in victory

Lowrie went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

Lowrie continues to reach safely at a career-best clip, with Tuesday's production pushing his on-base percentage to .362, a mark second only to the .381 figure he mustered back in 2010 with the Red Sox. The 34-year-old has also established new high-water marks in home runs (21) and RBI (89), and he's hit safely in eight of his last 11 contests overall.