Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Monday

Lowrie went 2-for-5 with a double and a walk in an extra-innings loss to the Rays on Monday.

Lowrie generated only one of two multi-hit efforts on the day for the Athletics, who were stymied throughout the afternoon by Chris Archer and a cadre of relievers. The veteran infielder has kept his average at .300 or above since April 5, and despite only an average May at the plate, he retains the team lead in batting average (.303), OBP (.369) and hits (63).