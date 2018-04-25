Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Tuesday

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

There's seemingly no end in sight to Lowrie's white-hot hitting, with Tuesday's multi-hit effort serving as his seventh over the last 10 games. The veteran infielder's seventh-inning two-bagger against the Rangers was particularly timely, as it snapped a 1-1 tie. Lowrie currently maintains full possession of the Athletics offensive leaderboard, as he sports team-high figures in batting average (.363), OBP (.420), hits (37), home runs (6) and RBI (24).