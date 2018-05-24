Athletics' Jed Lowrie: On base three times Wednesday

Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.

The veteran was the lone bright spot for the Athletics offense on a night when they were completely stymied for all nine innings. Lowrie has cooled off some in May after a torrid start to the season, but Wednesday's two-hit effort represented his seventh multi-hit tally of the month. Moreover, all three components of his .319/.389/.537 line are career bests, while his .218 ISO is his best figure in that category since 2010.