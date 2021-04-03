Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Lowrie corroborated his return to full health this spring, and after a hitless Opening Day, he looked like his old self by getting on base three times Friday. The fact the veteran has logged back-to-back starts at the keystone to start the season is certainly an encouraging sign as well with respect to how the Athletics view his durability.