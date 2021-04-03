Lowrie went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.
Lowrie corroborated his return to full health this spring, and after a hitless Opening Day, he looked like his old self by getting on base three times Friday. The fact the veteran has logged back-to-back starts at the keystone to start the season is certainly an encouraging sign as well with respect to how the Athletics view his durability.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Wins roster spot•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Bat starting to come around•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Displaying good mobility in field•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Optimistic after first game action•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Batting second in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Ready to play Tuesday•